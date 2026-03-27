Udai singh@silvitechnology12
Silvi Global Technology (SGT) is a next-generation tech company building scalable digital
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Udai singh
Silvi Global Technology (SGT) is a next-generation tech company building scalable digital platforms across software, aviation, travel, and enterprise systems. We specialize in custom development, OTA platforms, SaaS, AI-driven solutions, and complex integrations. Focused on compliance, scalability, and long-term value, SGT delivers intelligent, industry-ready technology designed for global growth and operational excellence. https://silviglobaltechnology.com