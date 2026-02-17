Rajshahi, Bangladesh Software Developer

Sifat Musfique is a software developer and researcher based in Bangladesh. He is currently a student of Computer Science and Engineering at Varendra University in Rajshahi. With a technical focus on PHP, React, and Python-based automation, Sifat specializes in web infrastructure and the development of AI-driven technologies. Outside of engineering,he is a FIDE-registered chess player and manages 'TensorTide,' an online platform dedicated to educational content in math and science.