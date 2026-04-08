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shubhangi sabnis

@shubhangisabnis

Independent researcher and writer focused on digital asset markets, regulatory frameworks, and financial infrastructure.

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shubhangi sabnis

India Independent Web3 Researcher and Analyst

Shubhangi Sabnis is an independent Web3 researcher and writer based in Pune, India, focused on digital asset markets, regulatory frameworks, and financial infrastructure. Her work examines how stablecoins, tokenization, and emerging Web3 systems are being integrated into real-world financial environments, with a particular focus on the UAE as a case study for global markets. She writes for founders, investors, and professionals navigating the evolving structure of digital finance.

Work History

Current Position:

www.cryptofreemetaverse.comIndependent Web3 Researcher and Analyst

Previous Positions:

same as above same as above

Interested Topics

blockchainstartupfintech-infrastructureuae-crypto-regulationsweb3-in-uaecryptocurrency