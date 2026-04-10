Website: https://www.instagram.com/shruboakint/ Address: 3151 Stony Street, Mohegan Lake, NY 10547 Shrub Oak International School is a therapeutic day and residential school for autistic children, adolescents, and young adults with complex co-occurring conditions. With a focus on academic excellence and character development, Shrub Oak International School offers a range of programs designed to foster critical thinking and global awareness. Shrub Oak International School prepares its students for success in an ever-changing world through innovative teaching and a supportive community. #Education #Shrub Oak International School LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/shrub-oak-international-school/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shruboakint