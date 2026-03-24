Shivayu Gupta

New Delhi

Brew TV is a premium streaming platform focused on bringing independent films, festival winners, and hidden cinematic gems to a global audience. Unlike mainstream OTT platforms that prioritize mass content, Brew is built around discovery and curation—helping viewers find meaningful, high-quality stories from around the world that often go unnoticed after their festival run. The platform offers a mix of rental (TVOD) and subscription (SVOD) viewing options, along with emerging formats like vertical storytelling, while also supporting filmmakers by providing distribution, visibility, and monetization opportunities. Brew sits at the intersection of taste and access—where great stories don’t get lost, but discovered.