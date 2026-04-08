@shilpydolas

pune BreastSurgeoninpune

"Dr. Shilpy Dolas is known for her compassionate approach towards her patients. According to her, every patient is different in breast cancer. So, you can increase the clearance of breast cancer and reduce recurrence with detailed knowledge and different treatment protocols ranging from surgery, chemotherapy, radiotherapy, targeted therapy, hormonal therapy, and immunotherapy. Her track record is well-spoken by her patients, with great breast conservation surgeries, metastatic breast cancer treatment and dreadful Her-2 breast cancers. Dr.Shilpy Dolas - Breast Doctor In Pune heartbreastcare@gmail.com Plot no. 78/A, Heart and Breast care clinic, polymer house, near magar stadium, Pimpri Colony , Pune , Maharashtra , 411018 , India 8237337784