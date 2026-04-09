Scottsdale, UShttps://www.linkedin.com/company/sharelitix

We help B2B SaaS and technology teams transform scattered, disconnected marketing activities into fully integrated demand generation systems. By aligning strategy, channels, and data, we create a structured approach that drives consistent, predictable pipeline growth. Our focus is on building scalable frameworks that not only improve lead quality but also ensure every marketing effort contributes directly to revenue. The result is a streamlined, high-performing demand engine designed to support long-term, sustainable business growth.