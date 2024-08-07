Sesha Kiran

Mckinney, US Sr SME - Systems Architecture

My first job was RF planning during the early days of mobile. That was second generation wireless. I am still doing this, except now it is 5G Advanced and the stakes are different. Decades across four continents, every generation of wireless, and one question that has never really changed: how do you make a network reliable enough that people never have to think about it? I write here about what that work actually looks like from the inside. Not the roadmaps. Not the press releases. The real thing.