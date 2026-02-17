Scarlett Davis

india

As a Professional Employer Organization and Employer of Record, Remunance helps global businesses build teams in India effortlessly and be 100% compliant. We are an India-based International Professional Employer Organization (PEO) and an Employer of Record (EOR) partnering with businesses around the world interested in setting up remote teams in India and managing their HR, Payroll, Taxation, Employee Benefits Administration, and Business Compliance. Courtesy of our legal acumen, local market knowledge, and deep bench of resources, business journies will become smooth and secure. Transfer all the HR, payroll, infrastructural support, taxation, and labor law compliances to us and focus on your business while setting foot in India.