Seofreelancer Bangalore

Bangalore, India

The digital landscape is shifting rapidly with AI-powered search updates – but with my 13+ years of hands-on SEO experience, I help businesses adapt, survive, and dominate. As a SEO Freelancer in Bangalore, I specialize in helping startups, SMEs, and established brands achieve higher rankings, increased organic traffic, and measurable business growth through data-driven SEO strategies. How I Keep Your Business Ahead 🔹 AI-Powered SEO Strategies Leverage AI tools effectively while avoiding algorithmic penalties and maintaining rankings. 🔹 Precision Technical SEO Site audits, speed optimization, crawlability fixes, and core update resilience. 🔹 Future-Proof Website Optimization SEO-friendly design, maintenance, and UX improvements that convert. 🔹 Holistic Organic Growth Data-driven strategies for traffic, rankings, and sustainable visibility. Why Work With Me? ✔ Battle-Tested Expertise – Survived Panda, Penguin, BERT, and now AI revolutions ✔ No Guesswork – Actionable insi