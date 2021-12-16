Gurgaon Head of Data Science

Saurav Singla works on building large-scale AI systems across digital payment networks. With over 20 years of experience across fintech, retail, healthcare, edtech, HRtech, and analytics, including more than eight years in leadership roles, he focuses on solving complex real-world problems using machine learning, graph AI, temporal learning, federated learning, and large-scale predictive analytics. He is the author of Machine Learning for Finance, a reviewer, and an educator whose Udemy course on data analysis for business and finance has reached more than 21,000 learners. His research has been presented at IEEE BigData, IWANN, AIAI, and HiPC workshops. His work spans applied AI, scalable systems, graph-based learning, and translating research into production-ready solutions with measurable impact.