Muzaffarpur, India Founder

Sanjay Kumar Monu is an SEO professional and software developer based in India. He currently leads SEO initiatives for many big brands, managing organic growth for one of the country's largest healthcare networks, business schools and more. Beyond enterprise SEO, Sanjay is an indie hacker building native macOS tools. He is the creator of Beacon, an app for indexing URLs into AI engines, and LLMic, an AI-driven SEO auditor. He also developed Prism (a Chrome extension for ChatGPT and Gemini). As the founder of Techchahiye, he writes about the intersection of search algorithms, Answer Engine Optimization (AEO), and Swift development.