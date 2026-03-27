Sam Novak@samnovakkk
Game Designer crafting engaging systems, economies, and player experiences.
The beautiful humans of HackerNoon are eagerly awaiting @samnovakkk’s next masterpiece. Stay tuned for reading stats.
Sam Novak
USpGame Designer
I’m a Game Designer focused on building engaging systems, game economies, and player experiences that scale. My work explores game design, live ops, player behavior, and how small mechanics shape long-term engagement. Currently working on mobile games and experimenting with systems that improve retention, progression, and monetization without breaking player trust.