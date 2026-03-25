Delhi Associate Director

I am a Software Engineer with a strong foundation in business operations, holding a Master’s degree in Operations & Technology Management from the University of Warwick and B.Tech in Information Technology from GGSIP University, Delhi. With over eight years of experience, I specialize in data analytics and data-driven problem solving, bridging technical expertise with a deep understanding of operational processes to address complex business challenges. At Gartner, I lead an analytics team responsible for building advanced analytics solutions that strengthen decision-making, streamline operations, and drive sustainable business growth. My focus is on transforming complex data into actionable insights that deliver measurable impact.