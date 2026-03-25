Indore

Sahaj Hospital is a best multi-specialty hospital in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, India. Offering advanced medical care with a focus on minimally invasive and 3D endoscopic surgeries. Equipped with modern infrastructure and experienced doctors, the hospital provides quality treatment across multiple specialties with a strong commitment to patient safety and compassionate care, along with 24×7 emergency care. Known for its advanced technology and patient-centric approach, Sahaj Hospital strives to make reliable and affordable healthcare accessible to all. https://sahajhospital.com