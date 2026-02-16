Al Ain City, AE seo executive

Safyon was created to address a major gap in the fitness industry — the lack of cleaning products and systems engineered specifically for gym rubber flooring, mats, and fitness equipment. Unlike generic household cleaners that can damage surfaces, Safyon’s formulations are pH neutral, non-toxic, non-corrosive, and rubber-safe, making them ideal for everyday gym use. Mission: To make fitness environments cleaner, safer, hygienic, and healthier for gym owners, members, and staff. Vision: To be the world’s most trusted gym cleaning solutions brand, setting new standards in fitness hygiene globally.