Royal park Hotel

600 E University Dr Rochester, MI 48307

Located in the heart of downtown Rochester, Michigan, this distinguished luxury hotel offers an elevated hospitality experience defined by timeless architecture, refined comfort, and exceptional personalized service. Designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers, the property features an impressive collection of elegantly appointed hotel rooms and suites that combine classic charm with modern amenities, ensuring a relaxing and memorable stay for every guest. At the center of the experience is a renowned on-site dining destination, where guests can indulge in thoughtfully crafted cuisine made from seasonal ingredients in a warm, inviting atmosphere. From intimate dinners to special dining events, every culinary moment is designed to delight. Guests also have the convenience of in-room dining, allowing them to enjoy high-quality meals in the comfort and privacy of their own space. The hotel is also recognized as one of the premier destinations for events and celebrations in