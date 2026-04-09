Cookeville, Tennessee, USA RoofDAI

RoofDAI is an AI-powered lead capture and qualification platform built specifically for roofing contractors. Most roofing company websites convert only 2–3% of visitors because they rely on passive contact forms that give homeowners no immediate value. RoofDAI changes that by replacing static forms with an intelligent, conversational AI that engages every visitor the moment they land on your site — day or night. When a homeowner visits a roofing company's website powered by RoofDAI, they're greeted by a smart AI assistant that walks them through a natural conversation: what kind of damage they're dealing with, the size and material of their roof, their timeline, and their contact information. In return, the homeowner receives an instant ballpark estimate — giving them real value and keeping them engaged long enough to convert. Every lead captured by RoofDAI is automatically pushed into the roofing company's CRM in real time. RoofDAI integrates natively with JobNimbus, AccuLynx, ProL