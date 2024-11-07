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romeotechy08

@romeotechy

Romeo Techy is a no-nonsense gadget reviewer who tells it like it is.

The beautiful humans of HackerNoon are eagerly awaiting @romeotechy’s next masterpiece. Stay tuned for reading stats.

romeotechy08

Vienna, ATIndependent Technology Consultant & Content Creator

Romeo Techy is a no-nonsense gadget reviewer who tells it like it is. He's spent the last 8 years putting consumer electronics through their paces in real-world conditions—from smartphone cameras in various lighting to battery life during extended use. Romeo's philosophy is simple: tech should work for you, not the other way around. His honest reviews have earned him a loyal following among shoppers who want straight answers before spending their hard-earned money. Get the real story on the latest gadgets at egadgets.ae.

Work History

Current Position:

Self-employed in AustriaIndependent Technology Consultant & Content Creator

Previous Positions:

Digital Horizon RetailElectronics Buyer
6/17-10/25

Interested Topics

technologystartupweb-monetizationartificial-intelligencebitcointechnoveldevopsnon-fiction