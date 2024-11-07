romeotechy08@romeotechy
Romeo Techy is a no-nonsense gadget reviewer who tells it like it is.
The beautiful humans of HackerNoon are eagerly awaiting @romeotechy’s next masterpiece. Stay tuned for reading stats.
romeotechy08
Vienna, ATIndependent Technology Consultant & Content Creator
Romeo Techy is a no-nonsense gadget reviewer who tells it like it is. He's spent the last 8 years putting consumer electronics through their paces in real-world conditions—from smartphone cameras in various lighting to battery life during extended use. Romeo's philosophy is simple: tech should work for you, not the other way around. His honest reviews have earned him a loyal following among shoppers who want straight answers before spending their hard-earned money. Get the real story on the latest gadgets at egadgets.ae.
Work History
Current Position:
Self-employed in AustriaIndependent Technology Consultant & Content Creator
Previous Positions:
Digital Horizon RetailElectronics Buyer
6/17-10/25