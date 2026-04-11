ENG · dub.sh/6uz3LQq Software QA Engineer

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE----- Hash: SHA512 I am a system administrator and FOSS QA engineer, specialising in operating systems. I am distinctly interested in graphical interface consistency and accessibility. Although I am under NDA for some of my work, I have worked with Microsoft Partner Centre and MSVC, Google's AOSP development team, KDE e.V, possess edit access on the Chromium Issue Tracker, and have submitted patches to Firefox. As of 2025-08, I had opened 1 990 issues on the official GitHub instance, with an 80 % non-rejection rate. Similarly, I had opened 394 at KDE's Bugzilla instance, 160 at Mozilla's, 324 at Red Hat's, and 2 at the Linux kernel's. During my work, I have become an ardent EU and UN federalist, and support Europol, NATO, the ICC, and ICJ. I have also acquired many roles: * Multi-Scheme Administrator, for Neighbourhood Watch Network * Angel, for Fairphone B.v * Co-Opted Digital Communications Lead, for Norfolk Neighbourhood Watch Association * Co-Op