India

Rajniva is a luxury initiative by North Bengal Tourism, curating exceptional stays across the most enchanting corners of the region. From colonial tea bungalows nestled in the hills to royal heritage homes echoing with history, every stay we list is handpicked for its story, character, and soul. We don't just offer rooms — we offer a taste of heritage, serenity, and personalized travel. Whether you're escaping for a weekend or planning a special celebration, our collection connects you with properties that redefine hospitality.