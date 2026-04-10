istanbul, TR

Richify is building the #1 personal finance AI agent — a conversational companion that understands your entire financial life and actually helps you navigate it. At the center of the product is Felix, an AI agent that knows your portfolio, your goals, and the rules of the markets you live in. Instead of forcing you through forms, dashboards, and disconnected tools, Felix lets you manage your money the way you'd talk to a knowledgeable friend: in plain language, with follow-ups, across stocks, crypto, cash, real estate, and long-term goals. Behind Felix sits a bench of specialist AI personas, each bringing a different lens to your financial decisions — value investing, macro thinking, risk management, and goal planning. Together they give everyday users the kind of multi-perspective financial conversation that used to be reserved for people wealthy enough to hire a personal advisory board. Richify is multi-market and multi-currency from day one, supporting users across the US, Australia