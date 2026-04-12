Carlos Barrera

Monterrey NL Mexico Inventor/Designer

Im Individual Inventor. And this is my Work: Latest InFlow Generation - State of the Art Novel Top Tech: ·1-Gearturbine Reaction Turbine Rotary Turbo, ·2-Imploturbocompressor Impulse Turbine 1 Compression Step: ·1-Gearturbine: Reaction Turbine, ·Rotary-Turbo, Similar System of the Aeolipile ·Heron Steam Device from 10-70 AD, ·With Retrodynamic = DextroGiro/RPM VS LevoGiro/InFlow, + ·Ying Yang Power Type, ·Non Waste Parasitic Looses, ·2-Imploturbocompressor: Impulse Turbine, ·Implo-Ducted, One Moving Part System Excellence Design, ·InFlow Goes from Macro to Micro, ·One Compression Step, ·Same Hurricane Satellite View. http://stateoftheartnovelinflowtech.blogspot.com https://padlet.com/gearturbine/un2slbar3s94