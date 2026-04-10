8666 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90211

Razi Law Group is a trusted personal injury law firm dedicated to representing individuals who have been injured due to the negligence of others. With years of legal experience, we specialize in helping clients secure the compensation they deserve for medical bills, lost wages, and pain and suffering. Our bilingual legal team proudly serves the Spanish-speaking community, offering expert guidance from experienced abogados de lesiones personales.