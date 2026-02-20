Colombo Sri Lanka Co-Founder

Hey, I’m Rangana Upul. a technology entrepreneur, AI product builder, and the founder of Ranga Technologies, where innovation meets real-world problem solving. My journey into technology started with a deep curiosity about how systems work and how software can transform ideas into scalable solutions. Over the years, I moved beyond traditional development work and focused on building products that combine automation, artificial intelligence, and practical usability for developers and traders. In 2021, I founded Ranga Technologies with a clear vision: to create intelligent software products that simplify complex technical workflows and help people build faster using modern AI capabilities. Since then, I’ve been actively leading the development of AI-driven platforms, working closely with emerging technologies such as generative AI, custom LLM integrations, and automation systems. One of the key milestones in this journey is PineGen AI, an AI-powered platform developed as a product of