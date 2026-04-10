Rajat Saxena

Mumbai SEO

I'm a freelance SEO specialist and digital marketing professional with hands-on experience in improving website rankings and driving organic traffic. He collaborates part-time with Vijay Packers & Logistics, where he works on strengthening the brand’s online presence through strategic SEO practices. His expertise includes keyword research, content optimization, business listings, and local SEO, particularly for service-based industries. Rajat is known for his analytical approach, adaptability to changing search algorithms, and commitment to delivering sustainable growth for clients.