C7, SDA Hauz Khas, Green Park, New Delhi, Delhi 110016

Rainbow Spa is recognized as one of the best spa in Delhi, offering a perfect blend of relaxation and luxury for those seeking a refreshing escape. This Delhi spa is known for its calming ambiance, skilled therapists, and high-quality wellness treatments designed to rejuvenate both body and mind. From soothing full-body massages and deep tissue therapies to revitalizing facials and aromatherapy sessions, every service is tailored to provide complete relaxation. Whether you want to relieve stress or simply indulge in self-care, Rainbow Spa delivers a peaceful and premium spa experience in the heart of Delhi. For More Info: https://share.google/XaCQosiwpi7h0UrU9