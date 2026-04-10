1021-B , Block C , SGM Nagar , Near Hanuman Mandir Sector 48 , Faridabad 121001

Contact Quasys Inc. in Delhi NCR for industrial and water treatment equipment, including air blowers, flow meters, membranes, and pumps for all industries. ☎️ 1129531287 🌐 www.quasys.co.in ✉️ info@quasysinc.co.in