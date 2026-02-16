Prague, CZ

Qaxa is an end-to-end encrypted workspace for teams — built for sovereign collaboration. Instead of a fragmented SaaS stack that expands your attack surface, Qaxa keeps chat, tasks, notes, and file sharing in one unified interface where every action stays cryptographically protected. Chat in real time, assign tasks, write notes, and share files — all encrypted on your device. Your encryption keys stay with you, so Qaxa can’t read your content. No trackers. No logs. No AI training. Qaxa helps teams reclaim digital autonomy and reduce risk from institutional surveillance, third-party access, and data mining. It’s built for industries and professionals who need uncompromising confidentiality — a hardened, operationally fluid workspace where privacy isn’t a feature, it’s the foundation.