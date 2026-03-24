Publicchatroom Publicchatroom@publicchatroom91trfl94
The internet has transformed how we communicate, but it has also made privacy increasingly difficult to maintain
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Publicchatroom Publicchatroom
USA
The internet has transformed how we communicate, but it has also made privacy increasingly difficult to maintain. Every interaction is often linked to a profile, an identity, or a digital footprint that follows us everywhere. In this environment, platforms that offer anonymous chat provide a refreshing escape