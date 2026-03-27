procurementfreelancers@procurementfreelance
ProcurementFreelancers.com is a specialized online marketplace that connects businesses with vetted freelance.
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procurementfreelancers
Brussels. BECOO & Business Development Manager
ProcurementFreelancers.com is a niche platform linking businesses with freelance procurement specialists for sourcing, consulting, and supply chain projects. It streamlines hiring through vetted experts, secure payments, and tools like job posting and chat collaboration.