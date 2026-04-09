priya singh

Sai Ganga cottage, Badrinath Rd, Tapovan, Rishikesh, Uttarakhand 249192

Experience the thrill of river rafting Rishikesh with Himalayan Tiger Adventure Rishikesh, your trusted partner for unforgettable adventure on the Ganga River. Enjoy exciting rapids, breathtaking natural views, and a safe, professionally guided rafting journey designed for both beginners and adventure lovers. At Himalayan Tiger Adventure Rishikesh, we provide certified guides, top-quality safety equipment, and complete briefing sessions to ensure your rafting experience is not only thrilling but also secure. Whether you're looking for an adrenaline rush or a fun group activity, our rafting tours deliver the perfect balance of excitement and safety. Book your river rafting Rishikesh experience today with Himalayan Tiger Adventure Rishikesh and create memories that last a lifetime. 🚣‍♂️