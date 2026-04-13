primarc aahana

india employee

Aahana Kolkata is a boutique luxury residential address in South Kolkata, offering spacious 4, 4.5, and 5 BHK homes with elegant design, premium amenities, and excellent connectivity near Ruby and Rajdanga. Built for families who value privacy, comfort, and refined living, it combines low-density exclusivity with seamless access to key city landmarks, making it an ideal choice for both modern lifestyle and long-term investment.