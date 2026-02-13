The Prestige Oakville project is a beautiful apartment building in Whitefield, East Bangalore. This high-end building by the Prestige Group is coming soon to White Field. It will have 1, 2, 3, and 4 BHK apartments with a lot of great features. The township covers a huge area, and more than 80% of it is open space. Flats for sale range in size from 750 to 2920 square feet. The prices for these well-made units are fair, and the cost sheet can be changed if needed. In the pre-launch stage, people can reserve their dream house. The project's start date is 2025, and it will be finished in 4 years. It has asked RERA, BDA, BBMP, and banks for permission. https://www.prestigesoakville.info/