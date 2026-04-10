Prestige Garden Breez@prestigegarbe
Prestige Garden Breez is a premium residential development located at Yamare Village on Sarjapur
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Prestige Garden Breez
Prestige Garden Breez is a new ultra luxury apartment project on Sarjapur Road, East Bangalore. Developed by Prestige Group, it spans 7 acres and offers 3 and 4 BHK homes. The project is part of The Prestige City township and enjoys strong road connectivity and access to key IT hubs.