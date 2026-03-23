Harpreet Kaur

san francisco , CA AI Product Manager

I am deeply passionate about building meaningful solutions through code and continuously expanding my understanding of emerging technologies. I thrive on breaking down complex problems into manageable components, approaching them with curiosity, structure, and a strong problem-solving mindset. Whether it's designing scalable systems, experimenting with AI-driven ideas, or exploring new frameworks, I enjoy the entire journey of turning concepts into tangible products. Beyond just building, I value learning as an ongoing process. I actively stay updated with evolving trends in software development, artificial intelligence, and startup ecosystems, not just to keep up—but to contribute thoughtfully. I believe that real growth happens at the intersection of experimentation and reflection, which is why I constantly test ideas, iterate quickly, and learn from both successes and failures. I also enjoy sharing knowledge and engaging with the tech community—whether through discussions, writing