Prameela Lavadya is a cybersecurity and AI professional with over 14 years of experience in designing scalable, secure, and intelligent systems. Her work focuses on applying deep learning and natural language processing (NLP) to modern cybersecurity challenges, particularly in analyzing unstructured log data to detect advanced threats. She is the author of an IEEE research paper on AI-driven threat analysis, where she explores how transformer-based models such as BERT can identify indicators of compromise (IoCs) from complex and noisy security logs. Her research bridges the gap between traditional security systems and next-generation intelligent threat detection.