2410 Northside Dr, Clearwater, FL 33761

"PracticeForces is a one-stop-shop for the most crucial aspects of revenue management of a U.S. physician practice. We build the financial health of your practice, so you and your staff can focus on your patients’ health. Our goal – to create a radical boost to your medical practice bottom line! From medical coding and billing, resolution of insurance claims, and accounts receivable (A/R) management, we have you covered. Over the years, we have focused on our specialization, which is medical billing and coding services. We believe that is the reason we have been so successful. In 2018, our company received the prestigious USF Fast 56 Award for the fastest growing RCM business."