Dmitry Poroshin

Co-founder, Commercial Director; since September 2023 - member of the board of directors Cherry Estates In 2006–2014 – a real estate agency specializing in lease and purchase as well as sale transactions of commercial real estate in the street retail segment. Since 2015 – a full-cycle investment company. Responsibilities: search and assessment of retail properties; development of company strategy; client acquisition; fundraising; structuring real estate deals; redevelopment of retail and office properties; asset and crisis management. Achievements: - Raised over $120M for real estate investment projects. - Implemented more than 70 development and redevelopment projects in Moscow. - Built a street retail portfolio of 35,000 sqm. - Annual rental income under management exceeded RUB 770M in 2025. - Introduced digital tools for property management, analytics, and deal structuring, strengthening expertise at the intersection of PropTech and investment.