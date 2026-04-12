Pijus Paul

kolkata Founder

I am a Cryptocurrency Market Analyst and Founder of CryptoWealthNet, a digital crypto media platform focused on the latest crypto news, cryptocurrency market analysis, crypto trading, crypto mining, NFTs, technical analysis, and blockchain industry research. My expertise includes technical analysis, market structure evaluation, and macro crypto trend research. I specialize in analyzing Bitcoin and major altcoins using price action, RSI, and volume to identify high-probability market scenarios. Through CryptoWealthNet, I publish structured crypto market research designed for investors, traders, and industry professionals seeking clear and data-driven insights.