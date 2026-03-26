82/43 M. 4, Patak Rd,T. Rawai, A. Mueang, Phuket 83130 Thailand

Phuket Dive Center is a premier diving company offering exciting and safe underwater adventures in the crystal-clear waters of Phuket, Thailand. We provide a full range of scuba diving courses, including internationally recognized PADI certifications for beginners and advanced divers. Whether you are trying diving for the first time or looking to expand your skills, our experienced instructors deliver professional training with a strong focus on safety and confidence. In addition to dive training, we organize guided dive trips to some of the region’s most stunning marine sites, allowing divers to explore vibrant coral reefs and diverse sea life. Our team is passionate about creating memorable ocean experiences while maintaining high service standards. We welcome travelers from around the world who are ready to discover the beauty and adventure that lies beneath the surface. Check out phuketdivecenter.com to explore our full range of scuba diving courses and diving experiences in Phuk