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Prestige Falcon City Luxe

@pfalconcluxe

Prestige Falcon City Luxe towers offering 2520 spacious 2, 3, and 4 BHK apartments.

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Prestige Falcon City Luxe

BangaloreUx Designer

Prestige Falcon City Luxe is a large 41-acre township with two tall 30-floor towers offering 2520 spacious 2, 3, and 4 BHK apartments, sized between 1204 and 2726 sq. ft. Located on Kanakapura Main Road, the project has excellent road and metro connectivity to major parts of Bangalore, often called the Silicon Valley of India. Due to steady growth in this area, Prestige Falcon City Luxe offers strong property value growth and good rental income, making it a smart and future-ready choice for homebuyers and investors. https://www.prestigefalconcityluxe.info/

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Prestige Falcon City Luxe