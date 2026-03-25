Petrich@petrich
Reliable, passionate, and agile Principal QA Engineer and a certified Professional Scrum Master, looking to delight your customers with the quality
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Petrich
Reliable, passionate, and agile Principal QA Engineer and a certified Professional Scrum Master, looking to delight your customers with the quality
Interested Topics
good-companycryptocurrencyprogrammingbookstechnologyaiartificial-intelligencestartupsoftware-developmentebooksbitcoinmachine-learningweb-developmentqaqa-engineerhow-to-do-better-qaqatrendsai-for-qaai-for-qa-testingqa-automationqa-test-effectivenessqa-processqa-testingqa-best-practicessoftware-qatesttestingsoftware-testingapi-testingtesting-frameworkssoftware-testing-toolsui-testing