Parker Zhai

Glen Waverley, AU Co-Founder

RealGo is building the world’s first Meme 3.0 infrastructure, where internet culture evolves from static content into interactive, playable systems. By combining AR, AI, and Web3, RealGo transforms everyday environments into immersive social playgrounds where users can explore, battle, and interact with meme IP in real-world contexts. Designed as a game-first entry point, RealGo abstracts away blockchain complexity, allowing users to engage through familiar experiences while seamlessly participating in a deeper on-chain ecosystem. With over 220,000 registered users, 55,000 weekly active players, and 49,000+ verified real devices, RealGo demonstrates a new model for Web3 adoption - where engagement is driven by culture and participation, not speculation.