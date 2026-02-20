Paradigma.ST@paradigmasporttech
AI engineering company building real-time computer vision and sports analytics solutions.
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Paradigma.ST
CEO
Paradigma is an AI engineering company focused on real-time computer vision and intelligent performance analytics. We design and deploy edge AI systems, movement tracking models, and scalable backend architectures for Sports Tech and Fitness platforms. Our work combines TensorFlow-based inference, wearable data integration, and low-latency cloud infrastructure to transform raw motion data into actionable insights.