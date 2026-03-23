50 Rabbit Run Ln, Casco, ME 04015, United States

Pachamama Sanctuary provides a life-changing experience at the best ayahuasca retreat in the USA. We offer a safe space for healing and spiritual growth. Following traditional practices, we lead participants in powerful ayahuasca ceremonies, deep meditation retreats, and special diets to make sure everyone has a meaningful experience. We also have the Kambo frog ceremony to support detox and renewal. At Pachamama Sanctuary, we are committed to helping you reconnect with your true self in a caring and safe environment.