Overhead Door Company of Sacramento, Inc

6756 Franklin Boulevard Sacramento, CA 95823

Overhead Door™ Company of Sacramento has been providing Sacramento and surrounding area with expert garage door service since 1953. We are part of the Overhead Door™ Corporation that was established in 1921. We are the only authorized Overhead Door™ distributor in Sacramento, Placer, Yolo, Solano, Yuba, El Dorado, Amador, Nevada, and Sutter counties.