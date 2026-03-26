John Gilmore

Pennsylvania, United States

Oravoice – 24/7 AI Voice Agents That Never Miss a Lead Every missed call is a missed opportunity. Oravoice deploys human-like AI voice agents that answer every call instantly, qualify leads, and book appointments automatically — 24/7, without hiring extra staff. Trusted across 30M+ conversations and saving businesses 2.5M+ hours, Oravoice handles the phones so your team can focus on closing deals. Key Features: 📞 24/7 inbound call handling with IVR-style routing 📤 Outbound call automation with CSV/Excel contact upload 📅 Auto appointment booking via Calendly & Google Calendar 💬 SMS follow-up automation 🎙️ 100+ natural, human-sounding voices across languages 📊 Call transcripts, data capture & CRM sync 🔒 HIPAA-compliant for healthcare & enterprise use Perfect for: Clinics, Real Estate, Hospitality, Restaurants, Automotive, E-Commerce, Sales Teams & Enterprises Results businesses see: 40% faster response times 99.95% call availability Zero missed leads — even after hours 🚀 S