oliver@oliver565
Tech enthusiast passionate about breaking down complex ideas into simple, engaging stories.
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oliver
I turn complex tech into clear ideas. Writing about what matters in AI, startups, and the future of the internet. # Analytical Exploring technology with a curious and critical mindset. Writing deep dives on software, systems, and emerging trends. https://thespikegameapk.com/