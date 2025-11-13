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Oklahoma vs. Kansas: Prediction, pick, odds, point...

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https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/59490/154344464/

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Oklahoma vs. Kansas: Prediction, pick, odds, point spread, line, football game, live stream, kickoff time

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/59490/154344464/

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Oklahoma vs. Kansas